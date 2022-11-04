Ichabod: The Modern Church Without God

In the Old Testament, we see the glory of God departing in the capture of the ark of the covenant. In the New Testament, we see the glory of God departing when Jesus leaves the Temple desolate and today, we are seeing the glory of the LORD departing from the professed, modern church in America as they welcome abominations and sins that God condemns. We'll take a look at these through the lens of Scripture and point you to the only remedy for such things: repentance and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ.





