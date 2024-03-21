JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240317 - The Dissenting Voices Teaching Bible Prophecy

JD Farag
March 17, 2024
Prophecy Update - 2024-03-17
The Dissenting Voices of Teaching Bible Prophecy
Pastor JD provides a Biblical and practical template to use in discerning what’s true or false concerning all the different dissenting and dividing voices teaching Bible prophecy.
Transcript available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytjemZ4d2Y2P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
