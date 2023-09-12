Winds of War, New Rounds of Jabs and the O'Biden Freudian Slip?

MAILBAG SHOW 9.12.2023
NATO PREPARES FOR MILITARY EXERCISE CLOSE TO RUSSIA
https://summit.news/2023/09/12/nato-prepares-for-biggest-military-exercise-since-cold-war-and-close-to-russia/
W.H.O. DIRECTOR SAYS COVID IS HERE TO STAY, GET BOOSTER SHOTS
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/who-director-tedros-says-covid-is-here-to-stay-urges-people-to-get-booster-shots/
FDA AUTHORIZES NEW COVID =19 SHOTS
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-authorizes-new-covid-19-shots-pfizer-moderna
UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH BREAST CANCER RESEARCH
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/cancer-research-uk-breast-cancer-university-of-edinburgh-china-institute-of-cancer-research-b2405519.html
USDA ALLOWS GENETICALLY ENGINEERED VAXXES IN ORGANIC FOOD PRODUCTION
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-22-usda-allows-ge-vaccines-in-organic-food-production.html
BIDEN'S FREUDIAN SLIP
https://twitter.com/Ninja_StuntZ/status/1701022929730081125
BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4199641-mccarthy-directs-house-committees-to-open-biden-impeachment-inquiry/
