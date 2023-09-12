Create New Account
Winds of War, New Rounds of Jabs and the O'Biden Freudian Slip?
The Appearance
Published 20 hours ago

MAILBAG SHOW 9.12.2023


NATO PREPARES FOR MILITARY EXERCISE CLOSE TO RUSSIA

https://summit.news/2023/09/12/nato-prepares-for-biggest-military-exercise-since-cold-war-and-close-to-russia/


W.H.O. DIRECTOR SAYS COVID IS HERE TO STAY, GET BOOSTER SHOTS

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/who-director-tedros-says-covid-is-here-to-stay-urges-people-to-get-booster-shots/


FDA AUTHORIZES NEW COVID =19 SHOTS

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-authorizes-new-covid-19-shots-pfizer-moderna


UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH BREAST CANCER RESEARCH

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/cancer-research-uk-breast-cancer-university-of-edinburgh-china-institute-of-cancer-research-b2405519.html


USDA ALLOWS GENETICALLY ENGINEERED VAXXES IN ORGANIC FOOD PRODUCTION

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-22-usda-allows-ge-vaccines-in-organic-food-production.html


BIDEN'S FREUDIAN SLIP

https://twitter.com/Ninja_StuntZ/status/1701022929730081125


BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4199641-mccarthy-directs-house-committees-to-open-biden-impeachment-inquiry/


