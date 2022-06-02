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SMHP: MONKEY-'POX' Predictive Programming, Social Engineering, Subliminal Messages etc...
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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70 views • June 02, 2022
ATTENTION!: IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)

MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/

Shaking My Head Productions - 29058 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WEISn2wQZZZd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/

SMHP is viewer funded. ** If you appreciate this content and would like to help keep me going, please consider investing in this message. Every little bit helps. Thank you! Invest in SMHP / Independent Media. https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/support-shaking-my-head-productions

*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.

For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
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https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/space-lies-truth
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/earth-2
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/240-flat-earth-bible-verses
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https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/the-dollar-bill-decoded
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https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/want-to-know-their-secret-just-read-between-the-lies
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https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/the-noahide-one-world-order
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I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him

https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)

I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
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https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter

Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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