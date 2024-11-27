BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alexandra 360: How President Trump Fought For His Life And For This Country!!!
Alexandra Levine Live
Alexandra Levine Live
28 views • 5 months ago

Alexandra 360 will discuss the years of corruption in our justice system under Obama and under Biden Alexandra 360 will discuss the state parties and what we the people expect from there going forward. Alexandra 360 will be telling the nation and the world what she is thankful for and how we can move forward after thanksgiving and after Inauguration Day. Special guest: Seth Eisenberg from The Conservative Corner!

Keywords
libertyjexitthe patriots prayer networkalexandra levine
