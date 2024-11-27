Alexandra 360: How President Trump Fought For His Life And For This Country!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexandra 360 will discuss the years of corruption in our justice system under Obama and under Biden Alexandra 360 will discuss the state parties and what we the people expect from there going forward. Alexandra 360 will be telling the nation and the world what she is thankful for and how we can move forward after thanksgiving and after Inauguration Day. Special guest: Seth Eisenberg from The Conservative Corner!