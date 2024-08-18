¿QUIÉN FABRICA LAS ARMAS PARA TODAS LAS GUERRAS? *Parte 1* El mayor Complejo Industrial Militar del país neutral.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VENDE A LOS 2 BANDOS DE CADA GUERRA. Siria, Libia, Nazis, OTAN, etc. Con fábricas en diferentes partes del mundo. Ese país tiene varias compañías y marcas, desde pistolas, rifles de asalto, misiles hasta tanques blindados. SÓLO LES IMPORTA EL DINERO, NO LAS VIDAS DEL SER HUMANO.
TÍTULO ORIGINAL: "The Swiss Military Industrial Complex of Switzerland Weapons Industry & Neutral Nazi Templar Swindle".
Del canal de Youtube: Giureh
Del: 1-10-2014
Autor: Dr. Sdf. Sean Hross. (Sdf. = Sin Domicilio Fijo en Francés).
Traducido y subtitulado por: GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH.
Encuentra a "GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH" en:
Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram. Y AHORA EN archive.org
NOMBRE DEL CANAL: GIUREH en Español - Spanish
O ENCUÉNTRANOS COMO: @GIUREHespanol