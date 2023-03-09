Chief Communication Officer of Patriot Mobile Ms. Leigh Wambsganss: When people call non-racist things racist, it really takes away people’s attention from actual racism that happens

https://gettr.com/post/p2awjvpc3a8

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Chief Communication Officer of Patriot Mobile @PatriotMobile , Ms. Leigh Wambsganss: When people call non-racist things racist, it really takes away people’s attention from actual racism that happens. Now we have millions of Americans standing up to fight racism and communism. We do not accept racial superiority, and some of the biggest warriors in this battle are my Chinese American friends.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 爱国者无线通信公司的首席外联官利·瓦姆斯甘斯女士：如果把非种族主义的事件错认为是种族主义事件，一旦种族主义真的发生，人们却不会再去关注了。现在有上百万的美国人站起来与种族主义和共产主义作斗争。我们不接受肤色优劣论，这场战斗中的一些最伟大的斗士是我的华裔美国朋友。



