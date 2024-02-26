Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 26, 2024 – Tyson Foods launches INSECT PROTEIN production plant to supply the global food chain

- AI, censorship, and the media. (0:00)

- Gender identity and anatomy. (10:26)

- Insect-based food production and sustainability. (15:08)

- Cricket farming, microaggressions in universities. (22:38)

- US election and Israeli actions in Gaza. (32:53)

- Israel's actions in Gaza and Ukraine's military aid. (37:15)

- Globalism, depopulation, and religious division. (50:45)

- Islam, Middle East, and preparedness products. (54:35)

- Immigration status and vaccination requirements. (1:05:38)

- Leadership, venture capital, and faith. (1:08:10)

- Texas independence, rule of law, and faith. (1:14:42)

- Islam and Christianity, end times predictions. (1:19:05)

- Religious extremism and hatred. (1:34:45)

- Manipulation of public opinion through media and politics. (1:41:20)

- Middle East tensions and potential escalations. (1:52:28)

- Evil leaders and their actions. (2:01:48)

- Government agencies, gold reserves, and geopolitics. (2:10:22)

- Economic collapse, CBDCs, and depopulation. (2:16:43)

- Islam and Christianity with a Muslim and a Christian. (2:29:20)





