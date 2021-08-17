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Q: The Worldwide Plan To End Child Sex Trafficking! Trump vs. Elite World Leaders & Hollywood Pedos!
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379 views • August 17, 2021
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Today's Links:
The Great Awakening: Bonfire Guy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOiaymqaQdc
OUT OF THE SHADOWS | OFFICIAL DOCUMENTARY. FULL.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRt5cnQGPC4
Mike Lindell: Absolute Interference 2-Hour 2020 Election Documentary! 100% Proof China Stole It!
https://rumble.com/vfzu6j-mike-lindell-absolute-interference-new-2-hour-2020-election-documentary-100.html
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Q: Cyber-Space Force! Trump's Military Recorded Everything! We Have It All! The Sting Of The Century!
https://rumble.com/vkzx3a-q-cyber-space-force-trumps-military-recorded-everything-we-have-it-all-befo.html
Q's IMPOSSIBLE Prediction of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium! 3 Years Ago TO THE DAY! Plus Is JFK Jr. Alive? Is N.E.S.A.R.A. Real?
https://rumble.com/vkwgx0-q-perfectly-predicts-mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-3-years-ago-to-the-day-i.html
Q: Dark To Light! The Silent War Continues! The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-Time!
https://rumble.com/vktpk7-q-dark-to-light-the-silent-war-continues-the-greatest-military-intelligence.html
DEVOLUTION 101: Trump Is Still President! Controls U.S. Military! Q: Special Operations Election Sting!
https://rumble.com/vkqlzb-devolution-101-trump-is-still-president-controls-us-military-q-special-oper.html
Q: Next Level Truth! The Great Awakening of We The People! The Most Extraordinary Military Intelligence Operation of All-Time!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b5cxNkiaWpoT/
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PREPARE TODAY With My Patriot Supply, the nation's #1 Emergency Food Company!
Use this link to SAVE 25% OFF from Christian Patriot News!
www.preparewithchristiannews.com
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Today's Links:
The Great Awakening: Bonfire Guy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOiaymqaQdc
OUT OF THE SHADOWS | OFFICIAL DOCUMENTARY. FULL.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRt5cnQGPC4
Mike Lindell: Absolute Interference 2-Hour 2020 Election Documentary! 100% Proof China Stole It!
https://rumble.com/vfzu6j-mike-lindell-absolute-interference-new-2-hour-2020-election-documentary-100.html
Previous Updates:
Q: Cyber Warfare! Email Privacy Invasions! Censorship [FB/MZ] CIA DARPA Spying, Data Collection & Government Profiling!
https://rumble.com/vl556m-q-cyber-warfare-email-privacy-invasions-censorship-fbmz-criminal-cia-darpa-.html
Q: Cyber-Space Force! Trump's Military Recorded Everything! We Have It All! The Sting Of The Century!
https://rumble.com/vkzx3a-q-cyber-space-force-trumps-military-recorded-everything-we-have-it-all-befo.html
Q's IMPOSSIBLE Prediction of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium! 3 Years Ago TO THE DAY! Plus Is JFK Jr. Alive? Is N.E.S.A.R.A. Real?
https://rumble.com/vkwgx0-q-perfectly-predicts-mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-3-years-ago-to-the-day-i.html
Q: Dark To Light! The Silent War Continues! The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-Time!
https://rumble.com/vktpk7-q-dark-to-light-the-silent-war-continues-the-greatest-military-intelligence.html
DEVOLUTION 101: Trump Is Still President! Controls U.S. Military! Q: Special Operations Election Sting!
https://rumble.com/vkqlzb-devolution-101-trump-is-still-president-controls-us-military-q-special-oper.html
Q: Next Level Truth! The Great Awakening of We The People! The Most Extraordinary Military Intelligence Operation of All-Time!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b5cxNkiaWpoT/
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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