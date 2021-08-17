BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Q: The Worldwide Plan To End Child Sex Trafficking! Trump vs. Elite World Leaders & Hollywood Pedos!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
1170 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
379 views • August 17, 2021
Do you have enough food to get you through an emergency crisis?

PREPARE TODAY With My Patriot Supply, the nation's #1 Emergency Food Company!

Use this link to SAVE 25% OFF from Christian Patriot News!

www.preparewithchristiannews.com



We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!


Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!


Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.



GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*


https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews



Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.


Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot


Here's a link...

https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH


Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:

https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot



NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth




Today's Links:


The Great Awakening: Bonfire Guy


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOiaymqaQdc



OUT OF THE SHADOWS | OFFICIAL DOCUMENTARY. FULL.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRt5cnQGPC4



Mike Lindell: Absolute Interference 2-Hour 2020 Election Documentary! 100% Proof China Stole It!


https://rumble.com/vfzu6j-mike-lindell-absolute-interference-new-2-hour-2020-election-documentary-100.html




Previous Updates:



Q: Cyber Warfare! Email Privacy Invasions! Censorship [FB/MZ] CIA DARPA Spying, Data Collection & Government Profiling!



https://rumble.com/vl556m-q-cyber-warfare-email-privacy-invasions-censorship-fbmz-criminal-cia-darpa-.html




Q: Cyber-Space Force! Trump's Military Recorded Everything! We Have It All! The Sting Of The Century!



https://rumble.com/vkzx3a-q-cyber-space-force-trumps-military-recorded-everything-we-have-it-all-befo.html



Q's IMPOSSIBLE Prediction of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium! 3 Years Ago TO THE DAY! Plus Is JFK Jr. Alive? Is N.E.S.A.R.A. Real?



https://rumble.com/vkwgx0-q-perfectly-predicts-mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-3-years-ago-to-the-day-i.html




Q: Dark To Light! The Silent War Continues! The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-Time!



https://rumble.com/vktpk7-q-dark-to-light-the-silent-war-continues-the-greatest-military-intelligence.html




DEVOLUTION 101: Trump Is Still President! Controls U.S. Military! Q: Special Operations Election Sting!



https://rumble.com/vkqlzb-devolution-101-trump-is-still-president-controls-us-military-q-special-oper.html




Q: Next Level Truth! The Great Awakening of We The People! The Most Extraordinary Military Intelligence Operation of All-Time!



https://www.bitchute.com/video/b5cxNkiaWpoT/





JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:


https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews



FOLLOW ME ON GAB:


https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Keywords
trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonmike pompeojoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Trump’s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Patrick Lewis
Germany&#8217;s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Germany’s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy