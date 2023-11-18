Create New Account
Scott Ritter: "Israel is going off the RAIL! Netanyahu is going to NUKE US ALL.."
Scott Ritter issues a grave warning, suggesting that Israel, feeling the pressure in the Palestine conflict, may resort to extreme measures, including a nuclear threat. The title implies a heightened sense of urgency, urging viewers to explore Ritter's perspective on the potential consequences of Israel's actions in response to challenges in the region.

Thank you to: https://www.youtube.com/@judgingfreedom

Mirrored - Inner Vision

