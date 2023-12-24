Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophecies | NEW YEAR, SURPRISES AND PLOT TWISTS - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
653 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
36 views
Published 17 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour December 19, 2023

“Revelation”

1:01:31-1:22:25

1:27:28-1:35

1:35:44-1:36:48

1:44:39-1:46:50

1:59:58-2:01:21

https://www.youtube.com/live/UoDzHG9pv6Y?si=JTtJrKOHUUc-nDom



Pentatonix Mary Did You Know?

0-3:25

https://youtu.be/ifCWN5pJGIE?si=otQvQ1IfdOScLndI



Tim Sheets Oasis Church December 17, 2023

1:08:27-1:19:36

52:56-54:36

https://www.youtube.com/live/-q-hPgzEMZ8?si=uXLbvGcagnYatUf



Bo Polney December 18, 2023 BRAVO(Blessings, Revival, Awakening, Vindication, and Open Heaven)

43:26-46:48

https://youtu.be/3ed3pp6B_hM?si=HdfRk0rIjAT-jhIr



For the Decrees, text DECREES to 40509

12 Decrees

John 1:1-14

Tim Sheets Psalm 91





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► P


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 1cf0ce3b56e2ff44



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket