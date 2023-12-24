Prophecies | NEW YEAR, SURPRISES AND PLOT TWISTS - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour December 19, 2023
“Revelation”
1:01:31-1:22:25
1:27:28-1:35
1:35:44-1:36:48
1:44:39-1:46:50
1:59:58-2:01:21
https://www.youtube.com/live/UoDzHG9pv6Y?si=JTtJrKOHUUc-nDom
Pentatonix Mary Did You Know?
0-3:25
https://youtu.be/ifCWN5pJGIE?si=otQvQ1IfdOScLndI
Tim Sheets Oasis Church December 17, 2023
1:08:27-1:19:36
52:56-54:36
https://www.youtube.com/live/-q-hPgzEMZ8?si=uXLbvGcagnYatUf
Bo Polney December 18, 2023 BRAVO(Blessings, Revival, Awakening, Vindication, and Open Heaven)
43:26-46:48
https://youtu.be/3ed3pp6B_hM?si=HdfRk0rIjAT-jhIr
For the Decrees, text DECREES to 40509
12 Decrees
John 1:1-14
Tim Sheets Psalm 91
