What’s going to happen in 2023? | Dr Vernon Coleman

It’s the end of 2022 and this is video 319. If you’ve watched all 319 you can give yourself a pat on the back – but if you are in the UK, please don’t dislocate anything as you do so because there are no ambulances, no GPs and no hospitals; and possibly no Royal Mail to bring you a get well card. GPs, who earn huge six figure salaries, want a 21 hour working week, without having to see patients face to face, and are threatening to go on strike. How will anyone tell if GPs do go on strike? They gave out millions of toxic jabs that cause heart attacks and now there are no ambulances and no hospitals.

Today, I’m going to tell you what is going to happen in 2023. I don’t have an informer feeding me secrets. I don’t have microphones planted in the World Economic Forum headquarters and I don’t have Bill Gates on speed dial. I know exactly what’s going to happen because ever since early 2020, when the lies first started and governments all around the world began singing the same words to the same gloomy dirge, the conspirators have been following a ruthless and evil programme of deceit, deception and fear.

