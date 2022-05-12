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The Fearful verses The Faithful
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0 view • May 12, 2022
The fearful will be kept in a state of fear because God does not reward those who walk in fear following the world. Following the devil in fear only empowers the devil to destroy humans. Pay attention to what is happening in the world. Fear is food for the devil as he hates humans and wants us in the lake of fire with him. He know how to make evil look good and good look evil.
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