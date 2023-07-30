REAL TALK WITH ME / I GOT NIBIRU BEHIND VENUS ON STELLARIUM / BIBLE PLAGUES GLOBALLY-WORMWOOD / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





July 29, 2023





Today is now saturday 7/29/23..if can't hear my audio well I suggest using headphones or turning phone all the way up since I made this video with my older crappy phone lol.. I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video I am doing a real talk video from my soul to you all and anyone who wants to hear truth. I spoke longer than I wanted to in this video though feel I covered alot of what I needed to and wanted to speak on. I'll be speaking on new and old planet x system information with new captures by me again and footage credited to others from news to other sky watchers on facebook, and social media. I speak for the first 28-29 minutes you can skip that part if you choose though you'll not really understand what I'm showing in this video and why its vital. You'll see as my cover photo shows what I believe is the comet planet called nibiru not far behind venus. As friend in christ and researcher from Europe on facebook named ( dejan Predojevic ) and his crew of professionals have been tracking nibiru that was weeks back sitting behind venus. So I decided to go on the stellarium star map application in google play store which it's a free App anyone can download. I decided to zoom in behind venus on the App and didnt see anything. It was only when I zoomed like 10 times real far in I saw a red body next to another star object behind venus as you'll see my captures. Some pictures I had to change lighting and saturation to see what I believe is the comet planet nibiru that dejan Predojevic and his team have been watching behind venus. You'll see plagues of toads hopping by the thousands across roads in Utah right after Utah just had plagues of mormon crickets...just as you'll see waters turned blood red again from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x in Japan the waters turned blood red. As always mainstream media came out with another excuse this time they say "BEER" turned the water red. This is happening to your skies and waterways globally due to red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x and the lies with keep mountain from world governments and the media globally trying to hide truth what's going on and coming. You'll see Republican leader mitch McConnell go into freeze mode right in the middle of speaking as he was looking deathly and sadly like he was having a stroke. We know many who have taken the doctors special juice globally have died and have had strokes though to a large majority in Congress didn't take the so called healing medicine because they knew what it was created to do ( kill and weaken millions actually billions globally).. you'll see Asteroid debri fall over parts of Mexico as i stated many times first they are coming by cluster from planet x and from another planet x system body. Plus NASA's tracking 3-4 other solar systems that are invading and to surrounding earths solar system also with their own asteroid debris with them. Soon they'll fall by the millions as christ showed me in 7 fireball dreams over the years. You'll see biblical news clips of how bad things are getting and a short bible reading during the end of my speaking I'll read a few bible verses from 1st Corinthians chapter 13.... in a simple passage meaning you can have alot of things. Material and spiritual in this life. Yet without LOVE and especially without christ as lord you have NOTHING. As God is love. I hope you all love and forgive daily as God commanded us to do. And not take the one and ones you love for granted. If love someone show that love by action not just in words. Without action it's not love but a fraudulent love.... thanks for watching. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section where my main notes are pinned and actually read ALL NOTES if watching on YouTube. Thank you to all my amazing subscribers for watching and coming by.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GaCN2JH_T8