🌱♻️ Manure Management 101: Turning Waste Into Gold! ♻️

🐄💦Ever wondered what we do with all that manure? 🤔 🤝Let’s explore with Tara Vander Dussen and Natalie Kovarik, the two co-hosts of Discover Ag the docuseries. 👩 👩
🔗 https://bit.ly/47p0FSG
🤗 They explains it’s not just disposal; it's a sustainable cycle! 🔄
💩 Solid manure? We compost 100% of our corral manure, spreading the nutrient-rich goodness to not only our farms but neighboring ones too! 🚜🌾
🌊 Liquid manure, including barn washwater? We collect it all, creating a nutrient-dense lagoon. This water becomes a powerhouse for our crops, acting as both fertilizer and irrigation water! 💧🌿
🤗Join us on the journey of responsible farming! 🌱
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.