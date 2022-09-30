Episode 12 of The Jim Gale Show: Freedom, Music & Sky Featuring Mike Winner

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In this episode, guest Mike Winner, a creative entrepreneur, freedom movement and community leader, professional DJ, and nature lover, inspires us with the power within to create anew.
Sharing a multiple of projects in which he is passionately involved, Mike explains how creativity leads us to a life of greater freedom, expanded possibilities and fulfillment on all levels. He is adamant about more of us taking a leadership role, and then extending ourselves in service to others.
To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1451
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