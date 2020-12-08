USA: "Open up LA" - anti-lockdown protesters rally outside Los Angeles Mayor's home

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Protesters demanded an end to restrictions as most of California was put under a strict new lockdown due to the rising numbers of COVID cases.
"It's just a crime, what the government has done to our business across California and across the country. I'm just a small business owner that is suffering everyday just to keep alive and keep what few employees have been able to stay ... keep employed," said Andy, a protester.
The latest measures in the state require people to stay at home and minimise social contacts, while bars, hair salons and restaurants were ordered to close.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rq9NBOmDNHk
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