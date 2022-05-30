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V for Victory 41 - ΤΟ ΔΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΟΛΙΝ ΣΟΙ ΔΟΥΝΑΙ, ΟΥΤ' ΕΜΟΝ ΕΣΤΙΝ ΟΥΤ' ΑΛΛΟΥ ΤΩΝ ΚΑΤΟΙΚΟΥΝΤΩΝ ΕΝ ΤΑΥΤΗ!
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155 views • May 30, 2022
Γιὰ νὰ παραγγείλετε τὶς ἀφίσσες μας κατὰ τῶν ἐκτρώσεων, γιὰ ἀνάρτησι σὲ αἴθουσες διδασκαλίας, πνευματικὰ κέντρα, κατηχητικὰ καὶ ὅπου ἀλλοῦ ἐσεῖς κρίνετε, ἐπικοινωνῆστε στὸ [email protected]
Γιὰ ἐγγραφὴ στοὺς «'Εθνικοὺς Φύλακες» καὶ συμμετοχὴ στοὺς ἀγῶνες μας:
https://ethnikoiphylakes.org/eggrafi-...
Γιὰ ἐγγραφὴ στοὺς «'Εθνικοὺς Φύλακες» καὶ συμμετοχὴ στοὺς ἀγῶνες μας:
https://ethnikoiphylakes.org/eggrafi-...
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