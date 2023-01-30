Create New Account
Pfizer Exposed For Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines Via 'Directed Evolution' (EXTENDED)
Information Warfare
Published 20 hours ago |

EXTENDED EDITION including confrontation. Naturally, this video was BANNED from YouTube.

Project Veritas released a new video exposing a Pfizer executive, Jordon Trishton Walker, who claims that his company is exploring a way to “mutate” COVID via “Directed Evolution” to preempt the development of future vaccines.

Walker says that Directed Evolution is different than Gain-of-Function, which is defined as “a mutation that confers new or enhanced activity on a protein.” In other words, it means that a virus such as COVID can become more potent depending on the mutation / scientific experiment performed on it.

The Pfizer executive told a Veritas journalist about his company’s plan for COVID vaccines, while acknowledging that people would not like this information if it went public.

Thanks to Project Veritas!

https://rumble.com/user/ProjectVeritas

https://www.projectveritas.com

