The Greatest Fighter Ever Built? – The 6th Gen Fighter
Libraero
Libraero
What is the greatest fighter ever built? Libraero discusses the concept of fighter aircraft generations and what type of technologies might find their way into the new F-47, the first 6th generation fighter aircraft. Will it be the greatest of all time?


Relevant Links:

Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com

F-22: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=8

YF-23: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=138

F-47: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=204

J-20: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=73

F-35: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=66


Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)


Music:

Cybernetic Dreams by Alex- Productions (Libraero Edit) | https://onsound.eu/

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 3.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Keywords
aviationmilitary aircraftairplanessecret projects
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:16Fighter Comparison

00:40The F-15

01:05Generations Discussed

01:355th Gen Fighter - The F-22

02:25Difference Between 4th and 5th Gen

05:30NGAD Program

05:55NGAD Focus

06:22NGAP Engines

07:08Planform

08:05NGAD and AI

08:40NGAD Secrecy

09:14Conclusions and Questions

09:50Outro

