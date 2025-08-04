The Greatest Fighter Ever Built? – The 6th Gen Fighter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is the greatest fighter ever built? Libraero discusses the concept of fighter aircraft generations and what type of technologies might find their way into the new F-47, the first 6th generation fighter aircraft. Will it be the greatest of all time?
Relevant Links:
Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com
F-22: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=8
YF-23: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=138
F-47: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=204
J-20: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=73
F-35: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=66
Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)
Music:
Cybernetic Dreams by Alex- Productions (Libraero Edit) | https://onsound.eu/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons CC BY 3.0
00:00Intro
00:16Fighter Comparison
00:40The F-15
01:05Generations Discussed
01:355th Gen Fighter - The F-22
02:25Difference Between 4th and 5th Gen
05:30NGAD Program
05:55NGAD Focus
06:22NGAP Engines
07:08Planform
08:05NGAD and AI
08:40NGAD Secrecy
09:14Conclusions and Questions
09:50Outro