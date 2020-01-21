The Untold History of "African-Americans"#Documentary

The Untold History of "African-Americans"



"A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots". -Marcus Garvey-



Apathy. The common state of mind in these last days that will cost humanity their very souls. Why, because most have been programmed with an extremely unhealthy and unnatural disposition.



This is due to propaganda media and political institutions governed by the rules of silent war where "social engineering" is the foundational tactic used against all peoples by all major Governments on this earth.



Many will fail to look deep enough into the details of a matter because on the surface it seems not to serve their preprogrammed cares or affairs. However, with wisdom and patience we will uncover one of the greatest deceptions and heart stopping truths ever unimagined in all of human history.



The Bible says specifically that there is nothing under heaven and earth that has happened to a people like what has happen to the true people of Jerusalem.

(Daniel 9:11-12)



Understanding the parallels between the socially acceptable African-American History we learned about in our institutional schooling and the hidden and untold stories of so called "African American" history.



After this documentary you will see why it has been hidden but most importantly how the real story aligns perfectly with the Biblical prophecies that would befall the true Children of Israel.



"I feel very strongly that if any people are oppressed anywhere, the wrong inevitably reacts in the end on those who oppress them; for it is an immutable law in the spiritual world that no one can wrong others and yet in the end himself escape unhurt".-Theodore Roosevelt-



Genesis 15:13 (Prophecy)

Then the LORD said to Abram, "Know for certain that for four hundred years your descendants will be strangers in a country not their own and that they will be enslaved and mistreated there.





Proverbs 25:2

It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter.



Ephesians 5:1

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.



1 Peter 2:12

Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.



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