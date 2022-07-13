Yuval Noah Harari - Evil Exposed (Pt. 3)

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli historian and professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and is lead advisor to Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum.



Yuval is a bestselling author who is openly gay who abstains from eating meat and who is celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. He is also praised by the World Economic Forum, New York Times, Stanford, TED, Silicon Valley and Times Talks.





II Thessalonians 2:1-17 New King James

https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/bubb/nkjv/2Thess.2