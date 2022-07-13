Yuval Noah Harari - Evil Exposed (Pt. 3)

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Yuval
Noah Harari is an Israeli historian
and professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of
Jerusalem and is lead advisor to Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum.
Yuval is a bestselling author who is openly gay who abstains from eating meat and who is celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. He is also praised by the World Economic Forum, New York Times, Stanford, TED, Silicon Valley and Times Talks.
II Thessalonians 2:1-17 New King James
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/bubb/nkjv/2Thess.2