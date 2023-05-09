https://gettr.com/post/p2g8qul093c
The United Front work refers to the CCP's efforts and their work to strengthen and expand the United Front by influencing and Co-opting targets of espionage, and their goal is to destroy the US and the free world using 3F Plan.
统战工作指的是中共的企图和他们的计划，以加强并扩大统战部阵营, 通过影响和配合间谍活动的目标来实现， 并用3F计划摧毁美国和自由世界
@alphawarrior @s7gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@AlphaWarrior #AvaChen #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.