The United Front work refers to the CCP's efforts and their work to strengthen and expand the United Front by influencing and Co-opting targets of espionage, and their goal is to destroy the US and the free world using 3F Plan.

统战工作指的是中共的企图和他们的计划，以加强并扩大统战部阵营, 通过影响和配合间谍活动的目标来实现， 并用3F计划摧毁美国和自由世界

