Red dragon inbound.

A lady in South Africa noticed a bright red star in the sky on July 12th 2023. Also a man who worked with red oxide dust noticed in bowl he put out in the rain, collected red oxide dust under the water. This is the dust written of in the book of Revelation from the planet X system inbound that will poison the waters. Repent brothers and sisters, ask god to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

