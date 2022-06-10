New Gun Laws Approved In House Will Guarantee More Victims Of Gun Violence In America

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Owen Shroyer breaks down how the Dems' new gun policies will lead to more victims of violence.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/black-gun-owner-destroys-view-host-joy-behar-after-she-claims-gun-laws-will-change-once-black-people-have-guns/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/here-are-the-gop-traitors-who-betrayed-us-on-gun-rights/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mcconaughey-who-pushed-gun-control-at-white-house-glorified-gun-use-in-movies-for-years/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/joy-behar-faces-ridicule-for-saying-once-black-people-get-guns-in-this-country-the-gun-laws-will-change/
Super Summer Sale!