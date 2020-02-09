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SWARMED.com | ScathingTake News Corner - Episode 6
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11 views • February 09, 2020
Flash-hospitals and new Corona numbers, flush shelves in paradise, Africa gets swarmed, and the death of a heartless piece of shit.
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Stories:
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-virus-wuhan-building-new-hospital-coronavirus-2020-1
https://nypost.com/2020/01/19/chaos-in-puerto-rico-as-mob-finds-unused-disaster-supplies/
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-africa-51234135
https://www.mic.com/p/why-did-they-kill-mr-peanut-21739215
Music Used:
Earthy Crust – Jingle Punks
Dark Spring - SDMS
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Like, share, subscribe!
Stories:
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-virus-wuhan-building-new-hospital-coronavirus-2020-1
https://nypost.com/2020/01/19/chaos-in-puerto-rico-as-mob-finds-unused-disaster-supplies/
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-africa-51234135
https://www.mic.com/p/why-did-they-kill-mr-peanut-21739215
Music Used:
Earthy Crust – Jingle Punks
Dark Spring - SDMS
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
Give me your browser bits:
BAT Wallet: 0x73444fA9868032497bcef6692F95eeb29BBCA501
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