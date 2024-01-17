Reason Satanists created Islam was to unite all nations against Israel to stop Jesus' Second-Coming

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2024). The reason why Satan Lucifer had his “snake in the Garden of Eden” Anu of the Anunnaki Draco reptilian chimera fake alien forefather ruling the earth from the Draco base underneath the Vatican Satanist headquarters created Islam using their Draco avatar Satanist Prophet Muhammad was in order to unite all the warring nations against Israel to stop Jesus' second-coming and Satan Lucifer's demise. That is the only way to unite the Assyrians and Persians and Philistines and Ammonites and Arameans and Edomites and Egyptians and Moabites and Arabs and Cushites and other warring people to unite under one Babylonian pagan moon god Sin Allah (Marduk) to exterminate God’s Israelite people. Sin was the original name of Allah in Babylon Sumer. That is where the Arab names like “Sinai” came from. His title was “Alilah” which means “deity.” He was called “Bel” in Babylon or “Baal.” Marduk is the grandson of the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Anu of the Anunnaki, who is the forefather of all the Dracos and the “snake in the Garden of Eden.” Marduk is one of the three leaders along with Enki and Wilson who rules over the Illuminati NWO earth management hierarchy. Marduk is also known as Zeus or Jupiter. The Satanists’ Islam’s goal is not to take Palestine back, because they do not care about Palestine and Palestine was Canaan before God gave it to the Israelites (the Roman Nazi SS Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites named it Palestine after the Philistines because they wanted to name it with Israel’s greatest enemy’s name), but their Satanists’ Islam’s goal is to exterminate the Israelites (Jews). If Satan Lucifer can stop the prophecy of Israel receiving Jesus and calling out to Jesus for help so that Jesus returns to Petra and later to the Mount of Olives at his Second-Coming, then Satan Lucifer can prevent himself from being thrown into the Lake of Fire. This is why he used Cain and Pharaoh and Herod and Haman and the Canaanite giants and Caesar and Hitler and Stalin and many others to try to exterminate the Jews. All the nations were fighting each other, so Satan Lucifer had to unite them under one fake Islamic religion of Allah the ancient pagan moon god Draco reptilian chimera fake alien deity of Babylon, in order to bring them all together to fight Israel. The fallen angels demon-possess and control the Muslim humans with Satan Lucifer’s fallen angels’ spirits using their pilgrimage to Kaaba to kiss the AI “black goo” nanite meteor, which is the same AI “black goo” nanite that is demon-possessed by the fallen angels which all Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet and other planets’ reptilian hybrid Nazi officers are required to drink, in order to be controlled them by their fallen angel hive-mind spirits. They become extremely evil after that AI “black goo” nanite demon-possession, just like the Dracos who are infected with the fallen angels’ AI “black goo” nanites. The nanites are also in the COVID biochemical weapon vaccines “Mark of the Beast.” Then, the humans become just empty shell mouthpiece puppets of the fallen angels to be weaponized against the Israelites and Christians. Islam is Satan Lucifer’s weapon against the Jews. Israel is run by the same global Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites, who are using the hybrid reptilian Edomite “fake Jews” “everlasting enemy of the Jews” “synagogue of Satan” human-looking avatar bodies, as seen in their movie “Avatar.”





