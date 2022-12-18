Many Christians trying to live a holy life in Christ are acquainted with the struggle Paul described in Romans chapter seven. There is indeed a war within your members as many believers have found out.

God designed us in such a way that we think with our soul and the brain with the help of the body carries out the action. The soul of a man controls the human body and the spirit of a saved man has the capacity to communicate with God and impart the knowledge of God to the soul.

The soul is redeemed at the moment of salvation and the dead spirit is made alive. However, the soul still contains the sin nature inherited from Adam and Eve, and thus there is a constant battle between a sinful soul and a divine spirit as to who is going to be in control. That is what Paul meant by "For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do."

Nevertheless, it is still possible to achieve victory over our sinful nature. We can do this by shifting our governing center from the soul to the spirit and live a holy life in Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit while we are still on earth in our physical bodies. Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1445.pdf

RLJ-1445 -- MAY 25, 2014

Sickness & Soul Damage

Part 2: Sinful Soul vs. Divine Spirit

