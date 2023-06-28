Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Where have all Perth’s geckoes gone? Freezing cold and wet, I saved this little gecko from likely drowning in its bucket from forecast rain MVI_2308
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
216 Subscribers
Shop now
16 views
Published Wednesday

I do delight in finding geckoes in my yard, but these days, it is an infrequent experience. They are such soft and delicate creatures, and I am hesitant to handle them lest I injure them. I am fascinated by their markings, and the excellence of their camouflage.

Keywords
gardenhomecamouflagemulchgeckoeshiding places

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket