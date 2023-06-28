Where have all Perth’s geckoes gone? Freezing cold and wet, I saved this little gecko from likely drowning in its bucket from forecast rain MVI_2308

I do delight in finding geckoes in my yard,
but these days, it is an infrequent experience. They are such soft and delicate
creatures, and I am hesitant to handle them lest I injure them. I am fascinated
by their markings, and the excellence of their camouflage.
