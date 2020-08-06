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The best ways to protect your children is to make sure they have all of their vaccinations? WRONG!
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16 views • August 06, 2020
What a lie! This is the wonderful life my baby gets to live, everyday of his life, thanks to the safe and effective protection given by vaccination. His epilepsy journey started the day he received Hib and Hep A back in 2009. More and more science today shows clearly how vaccines can and do destroy the brain and central nervous system. The best way to protect your child is to live a healthy lifestyle that includes clean, organic, nutrient dense diet, breast feed if you can and don't poison them with medical interventions like vaccines and medications if you can avoid them. My opinion of course, you do your research and come to your own conclusions.
This is an old video I shared on Facebook back in 2016 that was shared around the world until it was shadow banned and suppressed. Again, do your own research folks.
This is an old video I shared on Facebook back in 2016 that was shared around the world until it was shadow banned and suppressed. Again, do your own research folks.
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