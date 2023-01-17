Funeral Directors Speak Out Against Soaring Death Rates Since the C19 Jab Rollout
UK Funeral Director: "From the very moment these injections went into arms, the death rates soared beyond belief. They labeled them as COVID deaths, but the reality is they were almost exclusively the people who were vaccinated."
