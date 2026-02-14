BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Witnesses recall Trump’s decadent 80s-90s parties where underage girls were present - Throwback, 2018 BBC
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
245 views • 22 hours ago

THROWBACK: Witnesses recall Trump’s decadent 80s-90s parties where underage girls were present

As the extent of Trump’s relationship with pedo power broker Jeffrey Epstein comes into focus, it’s worth recalling that there were people sounding the alarm about the real estate mogul-turned president long before any Epstein-related filth leaked out.

In 2016, days before the presidential election, 2 Live Crew rapper Luther Campbell said in a podcast that he left a 90s Trump party at Mar-a-Lago after getting the sense that some of the girls there weren’t old enough.

👉 In a 2018 BBC documentary, former model Barbara Pilling, who began attending parties where Trump was present in the 80s and 90s, recalled running into “European girls” who looked and carried themselves as if they were 14-15 years old.

That’s not to mention Trump’s co-ownership of Miss Teen USA, in partnership with NBC (which, incidentally, gave him a media spotlight for decades, including his own hit TV show).

🌏 Before the Epstein files’ release, Trump’s obsession with young and underage girls was presented as a peculiar aspect of his ‘playboy’ billionaire persona. When he entered politics, allegations of misconduct were dismissed given the sources (the Clinton political machine and Dem sympathetic media, which had their own demons to hide).

Now that the Epstein files are out, the allegations against Trump carry much darker overtones.

