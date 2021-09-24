It’s Upgrade Time!

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The Red Express
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2 views • September 24, 2021
Microphone! Processor! Motherboard! RAM! PENGUIN!!!
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Parts List:
Maono AU-902 USB Cardioid Condenser Microphone - https://www.maono.com/collections/usb-microphone/products/usb-podcast-microphone-maono-au-902
Koss UR20 Over Ear Headphones - https://koss.com/collections/over-ear-headphones/products/ur20
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - https://www.amd.com/en/products/cpu/amd-ryzen-5-5600x
MSI B450M Bazooka Max WiFi - https://us.msi.com/Motherboard/B450M-BAZOOKA-MAX-WIFI/Overview
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 DRAM Kit (3200MHz) - https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Memory/VENGEANCE-LPX/p/CMK16GX4M2B3200C16
Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe® M.2 SSD 250GB - https://www.samsung.com/us/computing/memory-storage/solid-state-drives/ssd-970-evo-plus-nvme-m-2-250gb-mz-v7s250b-am/

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