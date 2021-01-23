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More people have died in Britain in 2020 than in any year since 1918
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51 views • January 23, 2021
More people have died in Britain in 2020 than in any year since 1918
It has been widely claimed that more people died in Britain last year than during any year of the Second World War and that this shows the terrible nature of the epidemic which now grips the country. A closer look suggests that there might be a little more to this apparently shocking figure than meets the eye.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/281478/death-rate-united-kingdom-uk/#:~:text=Death%20rate%20in%20the%20United%20Kingdom%202000%2D2018&;text=Between%202000%20and%202018%20the,low%20of%208.7%20in%202011 CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREM9VRZnIJHTw-oqfwgNUQ
QUOTE ,, History is the version of past events that people have decided to agree upon. Napoleon Bonaparte
It has been widely claimed that more people died in Britain last year than during any year of the Second World War and that this shows the terrible nature of the epidemic which now grips the country. A closer look suggests that there might be a little more to this apparently shocking figure than meets the eye.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/281478/death-rate-united-kingdom-uk/#:~:text=Death%20rate%20in%20the%20United%20Kingdom%202000%2D2018&;text=Between%202000%20and%202018%20the,low%20of%208.7%20in%202011 CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREM9VRZnIJHTw-oqfwgNUQ
QUOTE ,, History is the version of past events that people have decided to agree upon. Napoleon Bonaparte
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