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5G TOWER GETS TAKEN DOWN BY LOCALS WHO REFUSE TO BE TARGETS FOR A MILITARY WEAPON.
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105 views • December 27, 2021
5G KILLS VIA MM WAVE RADIATION YOU CAN NOT SEE HEAR OR SMELL!
BUT ITS CARCINOGENIC TO HUMANS ANS ANIMALS.
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
THEY HAVE POISENED YOUR FOOD SUPPLY THEY WANT THE GRAPHENE IN YOU! - ITS EVIL - ITS SATANS BLACK GOO - https://www.brighteon.com/54762415-95ed-4d7b-aec7-1bf7893c5b03
IS THE POPE DEAD? - CABAL FUNDED CHANNEL ITV JUST ACCIDENTALLY REPORTED ON THE DEATH OF POPE FRANCIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5qlWo4Eor4t/
BUT ITS CARCINOGENIC TO HUMANS ANS ANIMALS.
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
THEY HAVE POISENED YOUR FOOD SUPPLY THEY WANT THE GRAPHENE IN YOU! - ITS EVIL - ITS SATANS BLACK GOO - https://www.brighteon.com/54762415-95ed-4d7b-aec7-1bf7893c5b03
IS THE POPE DEAD? - CABAL FUNDED CHANNEL ITV JUST ACCIDENTALLY REPORTED ON THE DEATH OF POPE FRANCIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5qlWo4Eor4t/
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