What does Trump mean by this Truth Social post? - Trump 4EVA? 🥴😱

What could Trump possibly mean by this Truth Social post.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

@realDonaldTrump

Another very big and successful week of WINS for Republicans in Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG, in 2016, 2020, and 2024. The Republican Party of Florida’s Voter Registration lead over Democrats is now over 1.25 Million – a New and Record Level of SUCCESS!

Florida’s largest County, Miami-Dade, has FLIPPED RED to a Republican Majority in Voter Registration, and Republicans lead in a total of 59 out of 67 Counties across the State. “TRUMP” was the first Republican Presidential Candidate to win Miami-Dade since 1988.

THANK YOU FLORIDA — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN