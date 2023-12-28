Tarsal Tunnel Finally Improved (85%!) With Laser Treatment

Today's video is all about one of our approaches to alleviate a very common annoyance, tarsal tunnel. Our patient John tells his exciting story about how well laser worked for his case of tarsal tunnel. He was hoping to avoid tarsal tunnel surgery with laser treatment, and this ended up being a great success! Before laser, he would feel an annoying burning, tingling and numbness sensation after standing on his feet for just an hour or two. Now, he can be on his feet all day long and doesn't experience any of those annoying sensations. If you'd like to learn more about the option of laser for your nerve pain please comment or visit our website in the links below! QUESTIONS? ► Call us at 1-800-866-4620 or https://andersonpodiatrycenter.com/accelerated-laser-pain-therapy/