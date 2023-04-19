UAV crews and artillery units from Ivanovo Airborne Forces stormed the Armed Forces of Ukraine platoon's bastions in the forest near Kremennaya. Drone operators found the Ukrainian stronghold moving through the trees, arrived on the scene and dug trenches in their positions. Then the crews of D-30 howitzer and Hyacinth-B towing gun opened fire on targets destroying the Ukrainian infantry in their positions.
