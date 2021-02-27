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A Vision of Hell by Enoch
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281 views • February 27, 2021
With out being born again and a true relationship with the father you will be thrown in this lake of fire that Enoch was shown. Revelation 20:10 First there is hell it is a holding place like a jail then there will be judgment day, and, on this day, all will be judged! NO MATTER WHOM YOU ARE! All will see your life. The last on the earth will be judged first. You will be judged for every word out of your mouth and everything you have ever done.
If you have not been forgiven, then all will see it and hear it. But if all has been forgiven then you will be counted as a sheep and will be on the right hand of Yesu/Jesus. If not, then you will be counted as goat and all will be told, and you will be a goat and standing to the left to be cast into the lake of fire to burn over and over where the worm never dies.
Revelation 20:11-15 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them. And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works. And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
If you have not been forgiven, then all will see it and hear it. But if all has been forgiven then you will be counted as a sheep and will be on the right hand of Yesu/Jesus. If not, then you will be counted as goat and all will be told, and you will be a goat and standing to the left to be cast into the lake of fire to burn over and over where the worm never dies.
Revelation 20:11-15 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them. And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works. And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
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