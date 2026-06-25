Stop Saying ETs Aren’t Physical

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Preston Dennett argues that it's wrong for people to say that ETs are not physical- that they are all inter-dimensional or paranormal. He gives examples like people’s physical encounters and UFO crashes with bodies.
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About Preston Dennett:
• UFO researcher since 1986
• Author of 30+ books on UFOs & the paranormal
• MUFON field investigator
• Featured on Coast to Coast AM, History Channel, and more
Connect with Preston Dennett:
Website: www.prestondennett.weebly.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOntTQrEbD94Gjfc0UXC46A
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/preston.dennett/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prestonedennett/
X: https://x.com/PrestonEDennett
Email: [email protected]