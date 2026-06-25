Stop Saying ETs Aren’t Physical

Preston Dennett argues that it's wrong for people to say that ETs are not physical- that they are all inter-dimensional or paranormal. He gives examples like people’s physical encounters and UFO crashes with bodies.





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About Preston Dennett:

• UFO researcher since 1986

• Author of 30+ books on UFOs & the paranormal

• MUFON field investigator

• Featured on Coast to Coast AM, History Channel, and more





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