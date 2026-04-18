Diet Soda & Your Brain: A Startling Warning

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- Observational studies link daily diet soda consumption with increased risks of stroke and dementia outcomes.
- Research indicates artificial sweeteners like aspartame may trigger inflammation, vascular damage, and accelerated brain aging.
- Large long-term cohort studies show correlations but cannot prove causation due to confounding lifestyle factors.
- Proposed mechanisms include gut microbiome disruption, insulin-related inflammation, and impaired cerebral blood vessel function pathways.
- Experts recommend cautious consumption, prioritizing water, tea, coffee, and whole foods while research clarifies risks.
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