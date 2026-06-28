Una Notte a Napoli (One Night in Napoli), song, Pink Martini sung by 1 American Voice

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Song: Una Notte a Napoli (One Night in Napoli) by Pink Martini sung by One American Voice. This song is in continuation of my singing in multiple languages and providing brief commentaries. Even if people can’t physically globe hop, music can help transport people to other places through lyrics and sounds.