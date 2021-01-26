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Big Tech's Ties to The Great Reset Agenda — Patrick Wood
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50 views • January 26, 2021
“… you see all of the large global corporations jumping on this Great Reset idea, and in their mind, there’s trillions of dollars at hand, because if they are able to flip the economic system that we have today into a technocracy system”
— PATRICK WOOD
(Director, Citizens for Free Speech)
Transcript and References
▶https://dryburgh.com/patrick-wood-great-reset-big-tech/
Personal Telegram Channel "Censored Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Business Telegram Channel "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging."
▶https://t.me/hyperwellbeing
Business Podcast "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging"
▶https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com/
Blog Posts to Your Inbox "Censored Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
— PATRICK WOOD
(Director, Citizens for Free Speech)
Transcript and References
▶https://dryburgh.com/patrick-wood-great-reset-big-tech/
Personal Telegram Channel "Censored Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Business Telegram Channel "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging."
▶https://t.me/hyperwellbeing
Business Podcast "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging"
▶https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com/
Blog Posts to Your Inbox "Censored Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
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