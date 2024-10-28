UNGODLINESS & UNRIGHTEOUSNESS AGAINST GOD, ROMANS 1:16-21, 20241026

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Psalm 22:22,25; 1 Corinthians 1:18,24; Luke 2:30; Acts 3:26; Romans 2:9; Romans 3:21; Romans 9:30; Philippians 3:9; Habakkuk 2:4; Galatians 3:11





1 Corinthians 1:18

18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.

1 Corinthians 1:24

24 But unto them which are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God, and the wisdom of God. Amen!

* * * * *

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]