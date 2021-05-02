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Firejail Encrypted DNS HowTo
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192 views • May 02, 2021
FDNS is a DNS-over-HTTPS and DNS-over-TLS proxy server targeted at small networks and Linux desktops. To speed up the name resolution FDNS caches the responses, and uses a configurable adblocker and privacy filter to cut down the unnecessary traffic.
In this video I describe how to install, configure and integrate FDNS with Firejail security sandbox.
Webpage: https://firejaildns.wordpress.com
Development: https://github.com/netblue30/fdns
Support: https://github.com/netblue30/fdns/issues
In this video I describe how to install, configure and integrate FDNS with Firejail security sandbox.
Webpage: https://firejaildns.wordpress.com
Development: https://github.com/netblue30/fdns
Support: https://github.com/netblue30/fdns/issues
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