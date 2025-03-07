Kiev is in the news again after Russian war correspondents reported that their flag was raised in Andreevka west of Kurakhovo City, marking the Russian Armed Forces’ capture of the important settlement. Footage surfaced online on March 5, 2025, showing soldiers from the 114th Brigade of the 51st Army celebrating the victory day with a red flag, a legacy of the Soviet Union, planted on one of the buildings on the southern outskirts of the settlement. Andreevka, was completely liberated due to the hard work of the 114th Brigade units, completing a full-scale combat and clean-up operation, expelling Ukrainian troops who continued to try to hold out there, under the pretext of carrying out Kiev’s orders amidst the ongoing diplomatic turmoil. The Russian Defense Ministry also officially announced on the same day that Andreevka had been liberated!

Russian military correspondents also released footage the day before the settlement of Andreevka, showing the situation of several days of fighting, where the methodical approach of Russian troops, disrupted the Ukrainian defense and logistics lines. All planned counterattacks by Ukrainians, did not produce results and they gambled with heavy losses - killed and wounded. The 114th Brigade of the 51st Army formerly the 1st Army Corps of the DPR, advanced to deepen control, aiming to suppress the Ukrainian defenses, whose positions were destroyed by attacks by various Russian weapons. In this case, attack drones appeared on the positions of the Ukrainian defender, both camouflaged and in shelters, did not save them from the inevitable. Decisiveness, coherence and accuracy of actions - that's what determined the outcome of the battle, a new victory celebrated by Russian troops.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov thanked the command and personnel of the 114th Brigade of the 51st Army for the successful completion of the combat mission during the liberation of Andreevka in Donetsk, a statement wrote. The impact of the capture of Andreevka, also expanded the scope of Kostyantynopil, where the battle is currently taking place while Ukraine is trapped in a "fire pocket," forcing Ukraine to deploy reserves or risk further Russian advances. But it seems that Kostyantynopil will also fall in days, paving the way for a deeper Russian operation in the sector.

