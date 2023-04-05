National Prayer Call | Mayor Rudy Giuliani | Unfiltered

America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, will join our National Prayer Call tonight to give exclusive insights into what is taking place in our nation and Pastors from across America will lead in prayer.
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.