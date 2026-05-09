CCI Uppercut - Minuteman Review

CCI Uppercut is an exceptionally handsome cartridge. Corrosion resistance and lubricity of the nickel plated brass case. The copper jacketed hollow point doesn’t require a wax lubricant to prevent lead fouling. It has the all business look of Speer Gold Dot.





It is supposedly designed for pistols with a 2.5 - 4” barrel





I picked up 500 rounds to try.





Walther P22Q with a 3.4” barrel. Right in the design range. It consistently failed to eject. Fire one shot, manually cycle or clear the empty case and chamber another round. Repeat.





KelTec P17 with a 3.8” barrel. Did much better, but it still had a 20% failure rate…extraction and ejection issues. I decided to swap out the red dot slide for the standard slide and I got one full mag to run clean, but afterward I had a failure or two per mag. I had a couple of failures to extract that I think were the result of the Uppercut brass base getting just a little bit convex such that the extractor could not maintain its grip.





So I tried it in my Ruger MK III with a 5.5” barrel. I had zero failures with Uppercut in the MK III, but I could feel a sluggishness in the slide that was not there when shooting Mini-Mag.





My Ruger LCP II ran through one mag clean, then couldn’t successfully cycle a single round in the second mag. Previous tests with Punch found that it would run reliably for 50 rounds after cleaning before malfing.





My North American Arms revolver had no issues whatsoever. And I had to love the bark of the Uppercut in the just over 1” barrel.





Like Federal Punch, Uppercut has a slightly longer case than standard 22LR ammo. Would a chamber cut specifically for these longer cases help?





I REALLY love the LOOK of Uppercut, but I prefer the reliability of CCI Mini-Mag.





Like Federal Punch, I have relegated Uppercut to revolver use only. And I probably won’t restock once I expend the remaining 200 rounds.



