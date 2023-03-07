NWO: U.S. government run schools use suicide programs to groom children

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Alex Newman at The New American



Excellent presentation from Alex Newman who speaks on how U.S. government run schools are grooming children to use suicide programs.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]