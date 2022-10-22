The Club of Rome: Earth For All .. Our Peers

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50 years after The Limits to Growth, authors of Earth for All describe the extraordinary actions needed to achieve wellbeing for all. All except us.This propaganda spot is a foretaste of things to come that will lead us all to where they want us to belong. A nothingless.
YouTube Channel Source - The Club of Rome https://www.youtube.com/c/ClubofRome